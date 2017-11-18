Bridging RVA group gives beds to 150 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Richmond children will be sleeping more soundly thanks to a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a better sleeping environment for kids.

Volunteers turned out for Bridging RVA's annual 150 Beds for 150 Kids event to help load mattresses and pillows into trucks and deliver them to children in need.

Cheryl Flynn, a three-time volunteer, said the event is a reminder not to take basic things for granted.

"We don’t always think about how other people live and things they don’t have and how fortunate we are to have stuff,” Flynn said. “So the kids you just bring such joy into family and the faces of the children.”

Some toys were also donated along with the 150 new beds.

Officials said the donated supplies totaled nearly $2500.