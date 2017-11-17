Report state fraud with one easy call   

RICHMOND, Va. – November 12th through 18th has been International Fraud Awareness week, and Virginia’s State Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline is a place where individuals can call to report suspected incidents of fraud in Virginia’s government agencies and public colleges. Hotline Manager Tim Sadler fills us in on the hard work being done by the Offie of the State Inspector General to keep this toll-free line available for Virginia’s citizens. If you’d like to reach the hotline, you can do so by calling 800-723-1615, emailing covhotline@osig.virginia.gove, visiting http://osig.virginia.gov/ or writing to Attn: State Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline, PO Box 1151, Richmond VA 23218