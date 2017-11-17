Pets perish in Hanover house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Several family pets died when a home on Country Sky Way in Hanover caught fire and burned to the ground.

The family who lived in the home was away on vacation at the time of the fire.

Firefighter are not sure when the fire started, but crews were called to the home Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival, fire crews observed the remains of a residential house smoldering within the foundation,” Hanover Fire Battalion Chief Greg Martin said. “The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time. However, the incident is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Hanover firefighters were not sure exactly how many pets died in the fire, nor what kinds of animals perished.

