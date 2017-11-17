Mother accused of leaving toddlers home alone, locked in bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Spotsylvania mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her two toddlers home alone, locked inside a bedroom, while she was at work.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said the incident started around 11:00 a.m. Friday when deputies received reports of two young children who had been left at home alone.

Deputies responded to a home in the 3900 block of Fountain Bridge Court to check the welfare of the children.

“Numerous attempts were made to attract the attention of anyone inside the home, but it appeared as if no one was there,” said a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

At that point, deputies say detectives and Child Protective Services (CPS) arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the toddler’s mother, 31-year-old Charmaine Greer.

“Over an hour later they were able to make contact with Mrs. Greer by phone, who advised them that her children were safe, and she was on her way home,” said the spokesperson.

After hearing a crying child and fearing for their safety, law enforcement decided to make forced entry into the home by breaking the front door.

Once inside the residence, officials discovered two children ages 2 and 3, locked inside an upstairs bedroom. After searching the rest of the home, it was determined that no one else was inside the home.

Shortly after discovering the kids inside the home, Greer arrived on scene and was taken into custody.

Deputies say they are still investigating how long the children were alone, locked inside the bedroom.

The children have been removed from their mother’s home by CPS.

Greer has been charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, two counts of felony child neglect and driving with a suspended license.

The 31-year-old mother is being held on bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.