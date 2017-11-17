× Teen shot during drug-related robbery in Hopewell; suspect on the loose

HOPEWELL, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect after a teen was shot during an attempted drug-related robbery in Hopewell Friday evening.

Police said around 7:05 p.m., officers were flagged down near the intersection of Arlington Road and Kolar Street by a teen who said he had been shot.

The teen suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the arm and one to his torso. The victim was transported via med-flight to the VCU Medical Center. The teen is currently listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the juvenile victim was with two companions in the area of New York Avenue and Waverly Street when the offender, attempted to rob them at gunpoint and then shot the victim,” said a police spokesperson. “The two companions who witnessed the shooting were not injured and are cooperating with detectives.”

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting and following up on a viable suspect lead.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the shooting, contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.