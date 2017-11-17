Grove Avenue Groper: Woman fondled walking her dog

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman walking her dog was groped Thursday evening in Richmond, according to an alert sent out by VCU Police.

The reported sexual battery took place just off the VCU main campus along the 1400 block of Grove Avenue, near Harvie Street, at about 8:12 p.m.

“A victim was walking their dog west bound in the 1400 block of Grove Avenue when a male that was approaching from the opposite direction groped her. The victim yelled at the suspect who fled the area on foot,” the VCU Alert read. “The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black beanie, and a white coat with a flannel pattern.”

VCU Police are helping Richmond Police in the investigation.

