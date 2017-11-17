Delicious “Southern Living” appetizers

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond Kerry Blumberg visits our kitchen to prepare some tasty appetizers perfect for holiday get-togethers. Kerry prepares a Pepper Jelly Palmiers and a Soprasatta, smoked Gouda and Apple Canapes. These recipes and many more can be found in the Southern Living Christmas Cookbook which sells at Dilliard’s Department Store for only $10. The proceeds from the cookbook at our Richmond area Dilliards will benefit the local chapter of the Ronald McDonald House.

Ingredients

1 (17.3-oz.) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed

Parchment paper

1 cup plus 2 Tbsp. finely shredded Parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup hot pepper jelly

How to Make It

Step 1

Roll 1 pastry sheet into a 12- x 10-inch rectangle on lightly floured parchment paper. Sprinkle with half of cheese, 3 Tbsp. chives, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Roll up pastry, jelly-roll fashion, starting with each short side and ending at middle of pastry sheet. Wrap pastry tightly with parchment paper. Repeat procedure with remaining pastry sheet, cheese, chives, salt, and pepper. Freeze pastries 1 to 24 hours.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 375°. Remove pastries from freezer, and let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Cut each roll into 1/4-inch-thick slices, and place on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Step 3

Bake, in batches, 20 minutes or until golden.

Step 4

Microwave pepper jelly in a microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 1 minute. Spread 1/2 tsp. pepper jelly onto each palmier. Serve immediately.