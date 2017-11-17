City condemns building, leaving tenants in difficult plight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --A city inspector condemned an apartment building at 4324 Old Brook Road which is managed by the Flats at Ginter Park.

Tenants will have to move right away.

Long-term tenant Devona Spencer reached out to the Problem Solvers this week after complaining to management multiple times of not having hot water for at least a month.

The Problem Solvers tried to find out why but management gave CBS 6 the cold shoulder and said they wouldn't comment.

Spencer said she still doesn't have hot water and has been dealing with numerous other problems.

She's moving into another property on Monday, run by the same company. But she said she has some reservations.

“I got mixed feelings about it,” Spencer said. “In a way I’m glad something is happening now. But at the same time, I’m worried because what am I supposed to do.”

“I can't drag my furniture down the street,” she said. “I mean this is really short notice.”

Management again declined to speak with the media.

The city inspector said they will work with the tenants in this condemned building to help them move someplace else.