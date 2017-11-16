We’re *Sliding in the Kitchen with Big Herm 

RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm Baskerville is BACK to prepare for us some tasty appetizers that are sure to be winners this holiday season. Herm shows us how to whips up two separate dishes from the same base recipe; a cheesy beef meatballs and classic sliders. For a leaner dish, Herm explains how to substitute turkey for beef. You can visit Big Herm at Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond and at http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175.

Big Herm’s Cheesy Beef Meatballs and Slider’s

Ingredients:

· 1 lb ground beef

· 1 egg

· 2 tbsp flour

· 2 tbsp milk

· 1/4 cup bacon bits

· 1/4 cup crushed french fried onions

· 1/2 tsp salt

· 1/2 tsp pepper

· 1/2 tsp garlic

· 8 oz pepper jack cheese cubed

Directions for Meatballs:

1. In a large bowl combine all ingredients except cheese.

2. Mix well.

3. Shape meat mixture into a ball shape.

4. Stuff a cube of cheese into each meatball and cover with remaining meat mixture.

5. Place meatballs onto a foil lined baking pan.

6. Bake at 375 degrees for 20-25

Directions for sliders:

1. In a large bowl combine all ingredients except cheese.

2. Mix well.

3. Shape meat mixture into a ball shape and then flatten

4. Place in skillet and brown both sides apprx. 2mins each

5. Place sliced cheese on top and melt

6. Remove and place on toasted buns