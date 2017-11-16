The Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village are BACK!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Scottie Lane visits to fill us in on the fun holiday event you should make a yearly tradition. The Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village at the Meadow is back for the fourth year with even more lights, songs and holiday cheer! The light show stretches over 2 miles with more than a million lights and the entire show is synced to your favorite holiday songs. And be sure to check out Santa’s Village which this year offers even more vendors and family fun. The show runs from tomorrow, Friday, November 17th through Sunday, December 31st at 13111 Dawn Blvd in Doswell. For more information please call 423-340-1290 or visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/IlluminateLightShow/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW & SANTA’S VILLAGE}