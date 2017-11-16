× Suspects wanted after 3 VUU students robbed on campus

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for three suspects after three Virginia Union University students were robbed on campus overnight, confirmed VUU spokesperson Pamela Cox.

An alert about incident was sent to students at 1:58 a.m., according to Cox.

No was hurt during the robbery.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

No additional information about the incident has been released at this time. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.