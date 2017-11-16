21-year-old man killed outside Henrico apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for clues into the death of 21-year-old Ra’Quan L. Mayo.

Mayo, police said, was found dead Wednesday night along the 4600 block of Needham Court in eastern Henrico.

He had "obvious signs of trauma," according to police.

Crime Insider sources indicated Mayo suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

"[Mayo] was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine manner and cause of death," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Police and fire crews were called to the apartment complex at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a medical emergency.

Police said Mayo lived in Chesterfield. His Facebook page indicated he attend Highland Springs High School.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.