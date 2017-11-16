Downed power lines close Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a possible hit and run that has closed Midlothian Turnpike, around East Belt Boulevard, in South Richmond.

The incident damaged a power pole and left power lines strewn across the road.

Police have not yet released information about a vehicle involved in the crash.

The road is closed while crews work to safely remove the power lines from the roadway.

Emergency crews were initially called to the scene at about 2:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

#BREAKING Possible hit and run closes Midlothian Turnpike at East Belt Blvd in #RVA according to dispatchers; down streets lights and debris across the road @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/45GDApoBnK — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) November 16, 2017