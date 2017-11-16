Woman turns McDonald’s drive-thru into self serve, then it gets worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Maryland -- Police in Maryland are looking for a woman who climbed through a McDonald's drive-thru window and stole money and food from the fast food restaurant. The crime, which was caught on store security video, happened at about 1 a.m. on November 5 at the McDonald's along the 8300 block of Benson Drive in Columbia.

The video, released by Howard County Police, showed the woman outside the opened drive-thru window.

After looking around the room, she leaned in through the drive-thru window, grabbed a soft drink cup and appeared to start filling the cup with soda.

Then the video showed her climb through the drive-thru window and put a lid on her drink.

She then walked out of the security camera's view.

She reappeared in the video carrying a box.

She climbed back through the drive-thru window and left the restaurant.

Detectives have offered a reward of up to $500 for information in this case.

Anyone who knows the woman was asked to call the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-STOP.