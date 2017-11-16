Ellen outraged by US🐘elephant trophies ban reversal: ‘I’m determined to do something’

Ellen DeGeneres shares her thoughts on the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the ban which prohibited hunters from bringing elephant trophies into the United States on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that will air Monday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6.

Ellen stands up for the majestic creatures and asks her viewers to help raise awareness for the cause using #BeKindtoElephants on social media. For everyone who reposts or retweets her photo, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Please retweet & use #BeKindToElephants , and for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. @DSWT pic.twitter.com/Fckx9iblci

Ellen’s Passionate Plea for Elephants:

I have to talk about something that is very, very important to me. Everyone knows how much I love animals. I want to talk about the elephant in the room. Literally, I wanna talk about elephants. Last night, President Trump reversed one of Barack Obama’s policies which prohibited hunters from bringing elephant trophies into the United States. So, basically by lifting this ban, he’s encouraging Americans to kill elephants.

I love elephants and if you take the time to learn about elephants, you will love elephants too. Elephants show compassion, sympathy, social intelligence, self-awareness. They’re excellenct at learning abilities. All the things I’ve yet to see in this president. Many things I don’t like about this guy, but this got me.

Elephants have an amazing memory. They follow the same migration route every year for something like 50 or 60 miles. I can’t remember exactly, but an elephant would cause they have amazing memories.

Elephants are majestic, beautiful, thoughtful, intelligent creatures. This right here is an example. This is a mother helping her baby out of a situation. If you don’t see sensitivity, and thoughtfulness, and love in that…

Elephants live in a matriarchal society. A female will only leave her herd if she dies or is captured by humans. True story – when I was 8 my mother left me at a JC Penny for three hours while she played bingo…another time.

I was fortunate enough to go to Africa a few years ago. I saw elephants in person. They’re breathtaking when you are next to them.

This is clearly something I’m passionate about. I am determined to do something about it this. I’m posting this picture on Instagram. If you’re as outraged as I am, please repost it, retweet it with the #BeKindToElephants. And for everyone who does, we’ll make a donation to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to help protect elephants. And if you’re not outraged, then I beg you to take a little time – just learn about elephants, just Google them and see how tryly remarkable they are. They and worth fighting for and we owe it to them to protect them. They’re extremely sensistive beings. This is proof. This is a video of an elephant who sees a man – I think the man was swimming, but he thinks the man is drowning and is trying to save him.