Did John Cleese leave his diary in Richmond? $1,000 reward offered

RICHMOND, Va. — Monty Python legend John Cleese needs your help.

Cleese, who performed at the Altria Theater in Richmond on November 10, may have left something important to him in town.

“Dearest twits, a plea for help!” the 78-year-old actor tweeted Tuesday. “I have lost my diary. Somewhere in DC, Richmond or Nashville. It’s bright red leather-bound, seven inches by five and full of Filofax pages. Inside is my UK phone number Reward for return : $1000 and a big kiss (provided it’s consensual).”

Dearest twits, a plea for help !! I have lost my diary. Somewhere in DC, Richmond or Nashville… It's bright red leather-bound, seven inches by five and full of Filofax pages Inside is my UK phone number Reward for return : $1000 and a big kiss ( provided it's consensual ) — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

After a few back and forth tweets with fans, Cleese clarified the situation.

What he called a diary, was actually what most Americans call a daily planner.

“There is nothing in the diary to blackmail me with (except for comments about the other Pythons),” he said. “Please find it quickly, kind twits, as I have no idea what I am doing for the rest of my life. I can’t even remember where I live.”

Thank you Ron Ackner So…I have not lost my diary. I have lost my planner. But it looks exactly the same https://t.co/pKuJEE1hjZ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 15, 2017

While in Richmond, Cleese stayed at the Jefferson Hotel.

The staff at the Mandarin Hotel, DC already told Cleese they are on the case.