Arena Racing USA cancels season amid Richmond Coliseum uncertainty

RICHMOND, Va. — The potential redevelopment of the Richmond Coliseum has forced one of the aging arena’s current tenants to pump the brakes.

Arena Racing USA, a locally based league that races half-sized stock cars exclusively at the Coliseum, has cancelled its forthcoming season as the future of the league remains in doubt, founder Ricky Dennis said.

“It’s not to say it’s over,” Dennis said. “In the sports world they call it going dark. I plan to come back. I’ve got my life in this thing.”

Dennis, who founded the league in 1993, said it is out of money, in part due to uncertainty over the Coliseum’s future.

“I had a group coming that was going to invest in it and crank it up,” he said. “Then all of the sudden the Coliseum is up in the air.”

The investment group wouldn’t commit to funding the league while the arena likely is headed for demolition or major redevelopment. A group of local private investors has been eyeing replacing it with a new arena that would anchor a larger revitalization of surrounding blocks.

Then earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city has issued a request for proposals to redevelop the Coliseum and roughly 20 acres surrounding it.

Beyond the Feb. 9, 2018 deadline the city set for RFPs, no timeline has been set for the redevelopment.

Even if a new arena is developed, Dennis said, he fears he wouldn’t be able to afford to book time in the new venue.

“It hurts. I love it and I believe in it so darn much,” he said.

