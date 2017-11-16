Water main break closes eastbound Dickens Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials are providing bottled water to 54 residential customers affected by a water main break in Henrico County Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the broken water main is in the 5000 block of Dickens Road near Manor Circle and Manor Drive.

“Repairs will require crews to close the eastbound lane of Dickens between Bethlehem and Staples Mill roads,” Henrico County Department of Public Utilities Assistant Division Director for Operations Michele Maclauchlan said. “Eastbound traffic on Dickens will be detoured right onto Bethlehem, left onto Staples Mill, and right onto Dickens,” Michele Maclauchlan

There has been no word how long it will take for crews to make repairs.

