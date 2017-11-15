The Lloyd Family Farms Fall 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Equine Veterinarian Denise Gorondy is a life-long fitness enthusiast, marathoner and athlete who’s life drastically changed in June of 2016 she was struck from behind by car while on a morning run. Denise suffered severe physical injuries which left her in in hospital for 40 days. She is joined by her husband Ben Toderico to recount the experience and her ongoing recovery. Jonathan Cotten, owner of The Good Feet Store and neighbor of Denise and Ben, is an avid supporter of an active lifestyle. The Lloyd Family Farms is hosting their first 5K this Saturday, November 18th, with proceeds to benefit Denise’s recovery fund. For more information you can visit http://www.lloydfamilyfarms.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}