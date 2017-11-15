× Man in Lakeside dog sex crimes will serve almost 2 years in jail

HENRICO, Va. – A Henrico man originally charged with bestiality will serve an active prison term of one year and eight months.

Stephen Matthew Taylor was sentenced to six years with four years and four months suspended.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, Judge James Stephen Yoffy ordered Taylor to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.

“I don’t have any words, this is disgusting,” Yoffy said at the time, right before he Taylor to undergo evaluation.

Taylor entered an Alford Plea to a felony charge of animal cruelty and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty during an August court appearance. One of the dogs died, and Taylor’s charges were upgraded.

The evidence was uncovered when a home in the 2900 block of Kenwood Avenue in Lakeside was searched Nov. 1, 2016 for child pornography and crimes against nature.

Craig Knox, 36, faced multiple charges in Pennsylvania, including rape of a child. Police showed up to deliver the warrant for his arrest and also investigated Taylor, his roommate at the time.

Numerous digital devices and eight Rottweiler dogs were seized, according to the warrant. Over 200 images of bestiality with Rottweiler dogs were discovered on the devices, according to court testimony.

Warning: Graphic details are listed below.

Taylor has claimed he is not guilty and that Knox was the one who sexually abused the dogs. He said the images show Knox and not him giving oral sex to dogs.

Knox previously told police that Taylor knew he was having sexual contact with the dogs, according to the warrant. Knox told police that “they talked about having sexual contact with the dogs.”

The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nael Abouzaki previously said that there were texts between the two men were they discussed sexual acts with the dogs.

A dog on the property was examined by a veterinarian and found to have an infection in its penis, anal glands and rectum.

Knox has not been charged with animal cruelty. He was extradited to Pennsylvania on child pornography charges.

Taylor’s family members previously told CBS 6 that all the allegations are lies.

Taylor who out on bond until his Wednesday sentencing. He had been ordered not to have any contact with animals. He said he was going to sell his house and live with his family.