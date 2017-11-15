× Police clear Richmond triple homicide due to suspected killer’s death

RICHMOND, Va. — The shooting deaths of Aaron Robinson, 50, Cynthia K. Williams, 26, and Jenelle Smith, 26, have been cleared by Richmond Police despite no arrests in September 10 triple homicide. That is because the suspected killer, 28-year-old Marvin C. Eley, is dead.

“At approximately 4:26 a.m., Sunday, September 10, officers were called to the 1200 block of St. Paul Street for a report of random gunfire. When they arrived they were directed to an apartment where they discovered the three victims,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Less than an hour later that same morning, at 5:40 a.m., officers at the scene of the shooting heard gunfire nearby and responded. In the 100 block of West Federal Street they found Eley suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No arrests have yet been made in Eley’s death.

“The motive and circumstances of that incident are still under investigation,” the Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The Richmond Police Department, after consultation and review with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, has exceptionally cleared the triple homicide case that occurred in the Gilpin Court neighborhood last September.”

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Major Crimes Detectives M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Det. G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.