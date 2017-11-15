Man found shot in the head outside Henrico apartment complex: Crime Insider

Laura French will have more information on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in Henrico’s East End.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the man was found with one gunshot wound to the head.

Police said at approximately 9:30 p.m. they were called to the Townhomes of Oakley apartment complex for a medical call. Upon arrival, officers located a man in the 4600 block of Needham Ct. with a life-threatening injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there in no suspect information at this time. Investigators say they are calling the death suspicious in nature.

Neighbors tell CBS 6 that they heard one gunshot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip.

