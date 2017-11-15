× Lacy and Tyler are looking for a loving family ready to take on two imaginative and affectionate children

RICHMOND, Va. — These active, fun-loving siblings, Lacy and Tyler, are looking for a loving family who are ready to take on two imaginative and affectionate children.

Lacy is a “girly-girl” who loves playing dress up – especially if she gets to wear purple or pink. She has a love for art and creativity as well as puzzles, board games and outdoor activities such as riding her bike or swimming. Horses are her favorite animal and she hopes to one day learn how to ride a horse. With so many fun passions, Lacy hopes to find a family that shares some of her many interests!

Tyler, is the exact opposite of a homebody – in fact, if he could live outside, he probably would! Along with staying outdoors, Tyler loves any adventure. He is currently involved with his church basketball team and hopes to someday join the NBA! He is quite the little gentleman too, priding himself on holding doors open for people and responding with “yes ma’am” and “yes sir.”

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.