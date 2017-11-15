Juvenile suspects wanted for assault at Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help to identify five juvenile suspects wanted in connection to an assault at Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police said the assault happened on Sunday, November 12 in the food court restroom of the mall. No other details surrounding the assault have been released by police.

If you have any information about this case call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.