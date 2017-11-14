× Seasonal Maple Roasted Heirloom Squash

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Robert Nelson from The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing showed us the process on creating a maple roasted, local heirloom squash paired with pancetta, pomegranate and sage. This warm autumn dish is being offered all season at The Boathouse, along with other Thanksgiving inspired dishes. And the restaurant will be open Thanksgiving Day to offer a home-cooked meal to those who might not want to cook at home. For more information please visithttps://www.boathouseva.com/locations/rocketts-landing

Maple Roasted Local Heirloom Squash

Garnished with pancetta, pomegranate, sage

Maple glazed local squash:

1 pounds of unsalted butter

1 cups of light brown sugar

1⁄4 cup of maple syrup

1⁄2 cup of black strap molasses

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1⁄2 teaspoon of clove

1 whole butternut squash

1 whole acorn squash

1 whole delicata squash

Procedure:

Melt the butter in a sauce pot. Add brown sugar and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and add the remaining ingredients. Simmer for 3 minutes. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature.

Cut the squash in half and remove the seeds. Cut the seeded squash in 1” slices and place on a sheet pan. Pour mixture over the squash and mix thoroughly. Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees and cook the squash for 45 minutes or until fork tender. Garnish the squash with chopped fresh sage, crispy pancetta and pomegranate seeds.