Police searching for Virginia man, charged with raping two young girls

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a 57-year-old man who is accused of raping two young girls in Front Royal.

Mike Edward Haymond is accused of raping and sodomizing two girls younger than 13 years old. Police said they received two reports of the allegations on October 18, 2017.

Investigators say Haymond, a Front Royal resident, was interviewed and subsequently charged with two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.

However, police say the 57-year-old fled the area before warrants could be served.

Front Royal is a small town in Warren County, which is located in the Shenandoah Valley of northwestern Virginia.

“To protect the integrity of this sensitive investigation, limited information can be releases, however a reward is being offered for information leading to Mike Haymond’s arrest,” said a police spokesperson in a statement.

Anyone with information about Haymond’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Landin Waller of the Front Royal Police Department at 540-636-2208.