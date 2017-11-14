× Near West End studio and spa offers massage, yoga and hula-hooping

RICHMOND, Va. — A new fitness studio and spa looking to treat Richmonders’ bodies and minds has opened in the West End of the city.

One Wellness has started operating at 4110 Fitzhugh Ave.

The studio offers classes and workshops in yoga, pilates, interval training and hula-hooping, as well as treatment services including massage and organic skincare.

First-time entrepreneur and New York City native Elizabeth Krusen opened the studio in late October after purchasing the 2,400-square-foot building in April for $327,000, per city property records.

Krusen, whose background is in language and literacy education, said her journey to open One Wellness began four years ago.

“I stopped drinking and started meditating,” she said. “I was coping with stress in unhelpful ways.”

