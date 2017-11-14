MeAt14: Twitter users respond to Roy Moore allegations with photos

Twitter users are responding to the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after the Washington Post published an article in which Moore was accused of inappropriate sexual advances against a 14-year-old girl. He was 32 at the time.

On Monday, another woman came forward alleging she was violently sexually assaulted by Moore when she was 16.

Now, men and women on Twitter are showing pictures of themselves at 14. Their hope? To show that it’s clear someone at 14 years old is not a consenting adult. Here are just a few of the tweets in which people shared their thoughts on #MeAt14.

#MeAt14 Here's a diary entry about the time I started crying at a dance because I was scared of dancing with boys. Not old enough to consent to a romantic relationship with an adult man! pic.twitter.com/1m2SF7wzo6 — SharAAAUUGH! (@sharahmeservy) November 11, 2017

This was my 14th birthday, I had my first kiss not long after this, I was terrified and completely not ready, it was a train wreck. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/PX47dzXnDC — Chantel 🌸 (@chantellimus) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 … Well, 13, actually, but close enough. I was going back and forth between home and Newgrange school, and I was also active in the NFTY GER Jewish youth group. I wasn't interested in 32 year old women! pic.twitter.com/VX3c58B7v8 — Richard Rabinowitz (@richrabino1) November 13, 2017

I was raped by one of my older sisters friends & he was 31 years old & his name was Glen He was in the Air Force & worked at Richards Gabauer(sp) Air Force Base in Belton, MO I told my sister but no one else until I got married 47yrs ago & told my husband — NastyMama (@beausjo) November 13, 2017

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14ِ watching cartoons, reading comic books and playing with toys. Never once did I think of a 34 year old let alone be in a relationship with one. pic.twitter.com/3qTGYN0TJ8 — Michael Perez (@mikeysdreamin) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 this is me, I was 13 or 14. My father had been sexually abusing me for 8 years or so. He told me he was "teaching me about what boys would want from want me." My mother knew what he was doing and allowed it to continue. I tried to be as boyish as possible, to no avail. pic.twitter.com/Wiw2FXCstQ — Patti (@CubanMami) November 13, 2017

I was going to my first homecoming game with a boy who played euphonium in the marching band. I was happy, I was young, and I was *fortunately* safe from predatory men who victimize young girls. Let kids be kids. pic.twitter.com/CmOHdfPURH — M i c h e l l e (@michellefrit) November 13, 2017

This is #MeAt14. I was spending my weekends skiing with my brother and my mom. I was gossiping with my friends about our crushes. I was NOT approached by a 32 year old pedophile.#stoproymoore pic.twitter.com/D0rU4lzTi7 — Mady Kopp (@MadyKopp) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 From Christmas 2002. Bad hair, bad skin, bad dress sense – and DEFINITELY not old enough to consent. pic.twitter.com/TZmlnTpNQ9 — Hannah B Nicholson (@selkiesong) November 13, 2017

I love(d) helping others, writing & making people laugh until they couldn't make a sound.

I love(d) @thecure & Bass guitar.

I did NOT date a 32 year old man. #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/6qo2g5zogA — Audrey Carter (@mehnotdead) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14ِ Same year my 11 y/o sister molested by BFF’s 30-something stepdad during sleepover. He went to prison. Not the Senate. #NeverMoore pic.twitter.com/uZ9FIiNgu6 — Warren Binford (@childrightsprof) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 This was taken the very day I turned 14, I was graduating 8th Grade, not dating 32-year-olds. I was worried about high school, acne, and spending my entire summer playing video games. Boys didn't even occur to me. #NoMoore #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/Kh2Hut78iT — moy hustang (@twinskelletons) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I was begging my mom to let me shave my legs. — Tiffany Craig Brown (@TCBauthor) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 a huge computer nerd who liked making websites about boybands, rugby and turtles. Not 32 year old men. pic.twitter.com/5fKBVpgzWX — Bonnie Mager (@BonnieMagerNZ) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I had my first kiss at 14. With another 14 year old. On a Girl Scout camping trip (he was on a Boy Scout trip), and he fed me a dorky line about the woods being full of beautiful trees… and beautiful women. I laughed. I was not a woman. pic.twitter.com/JZRX6CZnEh — Kinnari Shah (@Kinnaripdx) November 13, 2017

This is me at 14. I loved Christmas, and my dog, and anything with pasta. I wasn’t capable of driving, or owning a credit card, or making myself dinner. I certainly wasn’t capable of consent. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/Sk76KkKWIS — Simone Brown (@simonemmarie) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 14 was a rough year and a turning point in my life. Two close family deaths and 9/11 and feeling like what even is this world? I can’t imagine how vulnerable I may have been at that point. pic.twitter.com/FRz4R2dZLl — brit harris (@britmc) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I'd already had 2 of 8 knee surgeries, so I was just grateful I could walk. My biggest cares were reading, hanging out with my friends, and healing enough so I could play soccer the next year. pic.twitter.com/aiodig1BxF — Talia M. Wilson (@olyfilmgirl) November 13, 2017

Clarinet player in band, not dating 32 yr olds or anyone else. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/POrRxgUc1Q — FrancieR 🍁 🍂 🍃 🌻 (@francie57) November 13, 2017

This is #MeAt14, about a month before my 15th birthday; a few months before I was abused by my boyfriend. Now at nearly 20, it’s still hard. pic.twitter.com/Ig5WUyiDeM — ash (@ashleighlnolan) November 13, 2017

Dance team captain. Super Nerd. Still shared a room w/ my younger sister. Wore bifocals on the weekends. Pretty sure I was more focused on dance, piano lessons and reading every book in the school library than boys. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/YrdTu0SAuy — Emma Kalka (@EmmaKalka) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I was involved in the theatre program, I loved beanies and nail polish and 80’s movies. I wish I’d have let myself be a kid longer pic.twitter.com/Hx2p3vFD9z — sky (@smilinskylynn) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 (ish) trying my darnedest to be sexy, which is a thing 14-year-olds often want to do. Doesn't mean it's remotely okay for fully adult people to pursue them. pic.twitter.com/h1HcoAFjbN — emmet l.f. cameron (@ohmynoti) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I was a drama geek. And if a 32 year old would’ve assaulted me…

I, too, would’ve been afraid to report it at the time. ESPECIALLY IF HE WAS AN OFFICER OF THE COURT. pic.twitter.com/nDK0WA6HQ3 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) November 13, 2017

I’m the one in the brown jacket. At 14, I liked to draw and write stories. Luckily, I wasn’t being preyed upon by a 32 year old man. That should never be a sentence that has to be said. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/9PIjuVhbzM — Nicole Ellison (@pastelprintemps) November 13, 2017

I’m floored by the #MeAt14 out there. I was so out of it. Babysitting every weekend, track & cross country after school, church seminary in the a.m., once during the week and on sundays.

My dad was always saying “stand for something or fall for anything.” pic.twitter.com/OKYsgVl5Pi — Char Duff (@CharPrincessa) November 13, 2017

Moore has denied the allegations since they were published. He called the claims “completely false” Friday when appearing on Sean Hannity’s syndicated radio show.

The Washington Post report was based on interviews with more than 30 people and detailed allegations that Moore pursued relationships with four women when they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s, including the alleged sexual contact with the 14-year-old.