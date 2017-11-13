Virginia hospitals in need of volunteers to knit hats for newborns
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Are you the crafty type? Several Virginia hospitals are looking for volunteers to knit or crochet red hats for babies born in February.
Now in its third year, The American Heart Association‘s program Little Hats, Big Hearts will give out the hats to thousands of babies during American Heart Month. By making the hats, supporters will help raise awareness about heart disease congenital heart defects. AHA is sponsoring the program in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation.
Here is a list of Virginia hospitals who are participating in the program this year:
- Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
- Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital
- Danville Regional Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
- LewisGale Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Memorial Hospital of Martinsville
- North Community Hospital
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara RMH Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Wythe County Community Hospital
If you’re not quite proficient in the art of knitting, hospitals are also accepting donations of yarn.
Yarn should be red, made out of cotton or acrylic, medium to heavy weight and machine washable and dryable. Bows and buttons are not recommended due to safety concerns.
Click here for more information on the program and to see a list of sample hat patterns.