× Virginia hospitals in need of volunteers to knit hats for newborns

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Are you the crafty type? Several Virginia hospitals are looking for volunteers to knit or crochet red hats for babies born in February.

Now in its third year, The American Heart Association‘s program Little Hats, Big Hearts will give out the hats to thousands of babies during American Heart Month. By making the hats, supporters will help raise awareness about heart disease congenital heart defects. AHA is sponsoring the program in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation.

Here is a list of Virginia hospitals who are participating in the program this year:

Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital

Danville Regional Medical Center

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Medical Center

Lonesome Pine Hospital

Mary Washington Hospital

Memorial Hospital of Martinsville

North Community Hospital

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Obici Hospital

Sentara RMH Medical Center

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Stafford Hospital

Warren Memorial Hospital

Wythe County Community Hospital

If you’re not quite proficient in the art of knitting, hospitals are also accepting donations of yarn.

Yarn should be red, made out of cotton or acrylic, medium to heavy weight and machine washable and dryable. Bows and buttons are not recommended due to safety concerns.

Click here for more information on the program and to see a list of sample hat patterns.