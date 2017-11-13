× ‘Sensitive Santa’ to appear in Richmond for children with special needs

RICHMOND, Va. — “Sensitive Santa” will park his sleigh at the Children’s Museum of Richmond for two nights this Christmas. The “Sensitive Santa” nights are designed to provide a less intense experience for children with special needs. During “Sensitive Santa” events, the lights are not as bright, the music not as loud, and the room where Santa sits is smaller.

Families can visit “Sensitive Santa” on either Thursday, November 30 or Friday, December 1 from 5:30 p..m – 8 p.m.

While the visits with “Sensitive Santa” are free, advanced registration is required.

Online registration begins Thursday, November 16 at 8 a.m.

Legendary Santa will appear at the Children’s Museum of Richmond other times and days. Click here for the full schedule.