HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A missing 10-year-old girl from Henrico County has been found safe Monday afternoon.

“This young lady has been located and is safe and sound.” said Henrico Lieutenant Richard Cosby.

Haley Lenartowicz is from the western part of the county.

Police said Haley could be a runaway and may be headed to North Carolina to try to meet with a family member.

Haley is described as a white female, 5’0’’ and 95 pounds. It is unknown at this time what she was last wearing.