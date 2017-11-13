Woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash appeared on Lifetime reality TV show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The woman arrested and charged in a crash that killed U.S. Coast Guard technician Daniel Dill in Virginia Beach this month appeared on a Lifetime reality TV show.

Melissa Hancock, 25, has been charged with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way, WTKR reported. She was jailed in Virginia Beach without bond.

Hancock, who recently appeared on the Lifetime reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta,” was driving the wrong way on Interstate 264 at the time of the November 4 crash, police said.

Her 2011 Cadillac collided with Dill’s 2009 Mazda.

Following the crash, Dill was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he later died.

Dill was headed out that night to pick up wife and her friends who had been drinking at a birthday party, CBS News reported.

Hancock, who weighs 77 pounds, told police she had two to four mixed drinks about an hour before the crash, CBS News reported.