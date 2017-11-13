× Malakai, 9, is looking for a safe, loving forever home

RICHMOND, Va. — Malakai is a very active little boy who enjoys playing with Legos and coloring. He also likes to be outside, both playing sports and riding his bike. He has recently begun to attend karate classes as well. Malakai is very sweet and affectionate and likes to please people.

Malakai, 9, needs a family who can provide him with a safe, loving and stable forever home. He will love playing games with you and reading a book together. Malakai likes school and learning about new topics that he can come home and share with you. This young man is charismatic and will win your heart right away.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.