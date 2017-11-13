HAZMAT on Hopewell scene of two-train collision involving chemicals

HOPEWELL, Va. – Two trains collided in Hopewell around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A Norfolk Southern train engine struck a CSX chemical car carrying molten sulfur, sources told CBS 6.

The HAZMAT team was called in to help with the diesel fuel spill that sources said is between 200 and 300 gallons. The DEQ and EPA agencies have been contacted and officials will also respond to the scene.

#BREAKING: Two trains crashed in Hopewell. Police and fire departments at the scene. pic.twitter.com/VuL5GUEkXa — Stephany Holguin (@StephanyReports) November 13, 2017

There are pads and booms down as part of the cleanup.

The HAZMAT team will remain on standby after that spill is cleaned up, in case a leak occurs when the trains are separated.

The two trains are squished together at Hopewell Street and Industrial Streets.

No official word on how the trains collided.

