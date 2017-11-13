‘Nothing left but the steps’: Fire burns Chesterfield church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire has damaged Centenary United Methodist Church

in Chesterfield County.

“[There’s] nothing left but the steps,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said via Twitter.

Nothing left but the steps at Centenary UMC pic.twitter.com/F4oFIVAb8j — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) November 13, 2017

Chesterfield Fire crews were called to the church along the 11200 Block of Beaver Bridge Road before sunrise Monday.

No injuries have been reported in this fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Centenary United Methodist Church on Beaver Bridge Rd. in Chesterfield has burnt to the ground. Crews working to contain fire. pic.twitter.com/dIqeAyXj7i — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) November 13, 2017

