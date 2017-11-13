‘Nothing left but the steps’: Fire burns Chesterfield church

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire has damaged Centenary United Methodist Church
in Chesterfield County.
“[There’s] nothing left but the steps,” Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said via Twitter.
Chesterfield Fire crews were called to the church along the 11200 Block of Beaver Bridge Road before sunrise Monday.
No injuries have been reported in this fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
Watch for live reports on CBS 6 Thus Morning.
37.346238 -77.723484