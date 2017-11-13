About 70 people will be impacted by sudden shuttering of adult daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARSAW, Va. -- For nearly 20 years, Gail Sorrell has picked up her daughter from a day support program in Warsaw, at the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board.

Her 37-year-old daughter attends the program because she has an intellectual disability.

"They go out in the community and they do activities at the center, and she loves everybody that goes here," Sorrell said.

But, she will soon need to find a new adult day care.

"What would you do if you couldn't come here?" CBS 6 problem solver Melissa Hipolit asked Sorrell's daughter.

"Nothing," she responded.

A letter sent by the Executive Director of the MPNNC CSB, Charles Walsh, indicated that the Community Services Board (CSB) voted to shut down their day support programs within 90 days.

"This is going to cause a whole lot of problems with her. She is losing all her friends. She been coming here for so many years," Sorrell said.

Walsh said they had to close the programs after nearly 40 years because they were losing money on them due to some funding changes at the state level.

However, Walsh said people like Sorrell's daughter can go to the King George day program, but Sorrell pointed out that it's roughly 50 miles away.

"I went there, and it's a nice place, but it's too far for her to go every day," Sorrell said.

Still, Walsh said the CSB will make sure everyone has a new place to go, and that there are several private adult day care providers in the area, which would also accept Sorrell's daughter free of charge.

But, Sorrell said the prospect of finding something new seems overwhelming.

"I have to go through a lot of channels to do all that," Sorrell said.

Approximately 70 people are impacted by the change.