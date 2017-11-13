Church destroyed

A recycling refresher

Posted 1:31 pm, November 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, November 13, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -  Kim Hynes, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, CVWMA, visits to fill us in on the organization’s mission and new developments.  Kim also gives us a refresher on the items you can recycle across Central Virginia.  The CVWMA is located at 2100 W. Laburnum Avenue, Suite 105 in Richmond. You can learn more by calling 804-340-0900 or by visiting http://cvwma.com/.  You can also check out the CVWMA on social media at https://www.facebook.com/Central-Virginia-Waste-Management-Authority-105509745524/, twitter: @CVWMA2, and Instagram @cvwma.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTRAL VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY}