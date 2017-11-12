Nearly 18,000 take part in Anthem Richmond Marathon, half marathon and 8K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 18,000 runners braved frigid temperatures Saturday morning as they made their way through the River City taking part in the full marathon, half marathon or 8K.

The 40th annual Anthem Richmond Marathon looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

Anthem Marathon Winners:

Julius Koskei (2:19:44) of Kenya

Bethany Sachtleben (2:39:00) of Alexandria, Virginia

Markel Richmond Half Marathon Winners:

Benard Ngeno (1:03:41) of Kenya

Firegenet Mandefiro (1:14:05) of Ethiopia

VCU Health 8k Winners:

Craig Nowak (22:40) of Greenville, South Carolina

Stephanie Garcia (25:39) of Greenville, South Carolina

COMPLETE RESULTS: Richmond Marathon | Half Marathon | 8K

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for Boston Marathon.

Registration for next year's marathon, scheduled for Nov. 10, 2018, is now open.