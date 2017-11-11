Overnight fire damages several businesses in Brandermill shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officials are investigating after several businesses in a Brandermill shopping center sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Wilton Square shopping center in the 13600 block of Genito Road for a report of a structure fire at 2:35 a.m. It is reported that five businesses were damaged while four of them were completely destroyed in the blaze.

No one was injured or transported to the hospital as a result of the fire.

Some of the businesses affected include a dry cleaners, a Pizza Hut, the China Wong restaurant and a local lice removal service called The Nit Fairies.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.