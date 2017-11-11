× Man found dead under bridge in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead under a bridge Saturday morning.

Units were dispatched to an area under the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge just after 8 a.m. after someone passing by discovered a man down in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a white male.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. His body is being transported to the office of the medical examiner.

Detectives and forensic officers also responded to the scene and handled the death investigation. No foul play is suspected.

Police have identified the victim but are withholding his identity at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.