Hermitage beats Meadowbrook 35-6

Henrico, Va. - Hermitage scored in every quarter behind 3 touchdown runs from quarterback James Carney as they knocked off Meadowbrook 35-6 in the first round of the 5A regional playoffs.

Webster Hill added another 87 yards on the ground and a score as the Panthers won a first round playoff game for the 5th consecutive year. This was just the second playoff meeting alltime between the Panthers and Monarchs and the first in a decade.

Hermitage improves to 10-1 this season and will host Varina next week. The Panthers and Blue Devils have not met in the postseason since 2010. Meadowbrook's season ends at 4-7