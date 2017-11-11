Active Ashton loves the Pittsburgh Steelers, Michael Jackson and Metallica

RICHMOND, Va. — Ashton is extremely active and very energetic. He is naturally athletic and likes to be outside. Ashton loves sports, especially football, and is a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a friendly, silly teenager with a great sense of humor. Words cannot describe how goofy Ashton can be. He enjoys life to the fullest and loves making people laugh. He enjoys a variety of music and can rock out to Michael Jackson and Metallica, all the same. You are bound to win him over with a strawberry milkshake.

Ashton is doing well in his current placement and continues to process the “good and bad” of adoption. He is seeking a family who can match his energy level and provide opportunities for new experiences. Ashton will do best in a two-parent home with parents who can provide continuous attention and consistent redirection. He would benefit from being the youngest child in the family. Ashton is an enjoyable, bright young man who is very hopeful about his future.

Ashton has three siblings who are very important to him. His forever family will need to support his wishes to maintain these connections.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.