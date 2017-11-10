Richmond 8K, Half Marathon and Marathon: What you need to know

St. Michael’s Episcopal School breaks new ground

Posted 12:53 pm, November 10, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – St. Michael’s Episcopal School recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary with a ground breaking ceremony as they move to a new location.  Headmaster Michael Turner and Director Dr. Katie Best visit to fill us in on the details of the move.  This exciting project will create a 70-acre unified campus for all of the kindergarten through eighth grade St. Michael’s students and faculty.  For more information you can visit http://www.stmschool.net/