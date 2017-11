RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond based soulful rock band Vexine is BACK to spice up our Friday. Sarah Gleason, Paul Pearce, Michael Skiffington and Jorge Santamaria perform two original tracks, “Leave it Behind” and “Jackson”. Vexine has released three albums, the most recent being Little Sin. You can catch the band live Saturday, November 18th from 8pm to 10pm at The Tin Pan on Quioccasin Rd. For more info and dates please visit http://www.vexine.com/