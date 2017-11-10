Police: Wife robbed Chesterfield bank, husband drove getaway car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Police were able to quickly nab a woman suspected in the robbery of a Wells Fargo bank.

Chesterfield Police said the crime happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank at 9601 Amberdale Drive.

A woman can be seen on camera in the lobby of the bank, wearing a multi-colored scarf.

"The lady handed over a note and said she had a gun underneath although she never displayed it,” Capt. Mike Louth said.

The lady made a getaway with the cash. Through the course of their investigation, police said they later discovered the getaway driver was her husband.

Now in custody are Giorgia and Michael Harvey.

Police said that Giorgia's picture was released on several media platforms, the case almost put itself together.

“People started calling Crimesolvers quickly and within a few hours we had a large majority of the pieces put together,” Louth said.

The duo have bounced from address to address recently.

Neighbors off Jackie Lane said it's been a few weeks since they've seen the woman.

The husband and wife have at least six kids they were responsible for, according to Crime Insider sources. People who know the pair said they never saw this coming.

“I’m not aware of any others that fit their description but we will be looking into that,” Louth said.

Police said their investigation continues.

If you have information that could help police, detectives Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.