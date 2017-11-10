KFC rewards man who found ’11 herbs and spices’ joke hidden on Twitter

“Dreams DO come true.” And for Mike Edgette, who tweeted just that on Saturday morning, his dream entailed receiving a painting depicting him riding piggyback on Colonel Sanders against a picturesque mountain landscape, all the while waving a KFC drumstick.

Edgette tells Mashable he received the artwork, along with 52 $5 KFC gift cards and a note from the Colonel, apparently a symbol of thanks from the fast-food chain for his “genius” discovery last month that its Twitter account follows exactly 11 people: “5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.” That is, 11 herbs and spices.

“You’re as crispy as they come,” the Colonel Sanders letter praised Edgette, calling the painting a “tribute” to him.

“I cry a little every time I look at it,” Edgette tells Mashable of his new acquisition, which is now hanging in his living room. “Tears of joy.”

Edgette also takes note of the conspiracy theories circulating online, claiming that he or the PR company he works for was in on what some are calling a KFC publicity stunt—all of which he completely denies.

This article originally appeared on Newser: Guy Discovers KFC Secret, Gets Special KFC Painting

