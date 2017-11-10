× Hops in the Park & Cider Celebration

“Hops in the Park”

Saturday, noon – 6 pm – A weekend to see a living history museum and sample some Craft Beers. The second annual Hops in the Park festival features Virginia craft beer and Virginia hops farmers. Experts from breweries will be on site to discuss their beer and the Virginia-grown ingredients in their harvest beers and ales. There will be educational seminars on how to profitably engage in the agriculture and brewing industries, among others. The free event is sponsored by Capital Ale House, will also include live music, beer tasting, food, a Mickael Broth art gallery and a spectacular view of the James River. Interpreters will be on hand, with a look at what it was like to live at Henricus more than four centuries ago. Proceeds from the event benefits the Henricus Children’s Education Fund and Old Dominion Hops Cooperative. The park is at 251 Henricus Park Road Chester. For more information, call 804-748-1611 or visit www.Henricus.org.

Enrichmond’s Annual Richmond Cider Celebration

Cider Celebration is Saturday, November 11th from 11am-4pm at 1615 East Broad Street, in Shockoe Bottom. In partnership with Virginia Cider Association, Enrichmond Foundation brings together ten Virginia cideries to kick off Virginia Cider Week. Foggy Ridge, Blue Bee Cider, Buskey, and Castle Hill among others, will showcase their craft ciders, and our featured food vendor is local Richmond restaurant, The Savory Grain. There will be a series of workshops throughout the afternoon- cider tasting, cider and food pairing, and a Q&A with cider makers. Live music will be provided by local Richmond band Exebelle. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-celebration-tickets-38874852731 or https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-cider-celebration/

