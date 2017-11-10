Police: Bank robber wife and her getaway driver husband arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bank robbing wife and her getaway car driving husband were arrested Thursday, hours after a Chesterfield bank robbery, according to police.

Giorgia J. Rusteau-Harvey, 39, of Richmond, was charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Her husband, 43-year-old Michael D. Harvey, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said Giorgia robbed the Wells Fargo on Amberdale Drive on at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

"[She] approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. [She] fled with an undisclosed amount of cash," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "Further investigation revealed that the woman got into a waiting vehicle, which was driven by another suspect. No weapon was displayed during the incident."

Crime Solvers tips police received after sharing the woman's photo with the media helped them develop leads on the suspects and led to their eventual arrests.

The couple was jailed without bond. They are due in court November 13.

