CarMax offers $20,000 for 1996 Honda Accord named Greenie

RICHMOND, Va. — Yes, CarMax wants to buy your used car.

But the used car retailer really wants to buy ‘Greenie,’ a 1996 Honda Accord with more than 141,000 miles on it.

CarMax wants the old car so badly, it created a video to announce a $20,000 offer for the 20-year-old vehicle.

But the Goochland-based company may have to up its offer for the honor of driving Greenie home.

Greenie, you see, starred in a viral video seen by more than 5 million people.

The video, beautifully-shot spoof ad, has it all – long trailing shots, aerial footage on a coastal road, and even a woman pouring coffee inside the car with a cat on her lap.

Max Lanman, the filmmaker behind the video told BBC News, “It dawned on me that it would be really funny to film a car commercial for a really crappy car against such a gorgeous backdrop.”

The entire film looks and feels like a real commercial, but is sprinkled with cheeky lines like, “a car for people who have life figured out and just need a way to get somewhere.”

eBay auctions for Greenie have already exceeded $150,000.

“After canceling our first auction on Sunday night after it had reached over $150,000, Ebay has now canceled our second auction for Greenie,” Lanman wrote on YouTube. “Stay tuned for more updates soon. Thank you for watching!”