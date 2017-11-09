× Virginia ABC to hold historic pre-Thanksgiving liquor sale

RICHMOND – For the first time in its history, the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is holding a pre-Thanksgiving holiday sale.

The pre-Thanksgiving sale is in addition to Virginia ABC’s regular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

During Virginia ABC “Door Buster Days” November 13-15, discounts of 15-20 percent will be available on select 1.75 liter-size bottles.

The following products will be discounted during Virginia ABC “Door Buster Days.”

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey No. 7 Black

Grey Goose Vodka

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

Absolut Vodka

Patron Silver Tequila

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

Sailor Jerry Spiced Navy Rum

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Tanqueray Gin

Customers will be limited to three bottles per product each day.

On Black Friday, Virginia ABC will offer 15 percent in-store discounts on any purchase totaling

$75-$99.99 (pretax), and a 20 percent discount on any purchase totaling $100 or more (pretax).

The in-store discount applies to any product, including miniatures, gift sets and top-shelf specialty items. (The sale does not apply to licensee purchases.)

Cyber Monday, Nov. 27, Virginia ABC will offer two online only promotions through its website.

“Customers can purchase Select products online at a 20 percent discount, with the savings automatically applied at checkout,” according to a Virginia ABC spokesperson.